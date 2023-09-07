Carl Shutt and his wife Julie were walking their dogs on the path that runs along the river at the Quay in Pembroke which is directly beneath the town's castle.

As Julie made her way onto the slipway to let the dogs off their leads so that they could swim in the river, she lost her footing and fell onto the slipway’s surface, hitting her head.

Despite recovering from emergency back surgery, which he’d received a few weeks earlier, Carl went to her assistance. But he, too, lost his footing and fell heavily, landing on his back.

As a result, Carl sustained a cracked rib.

“The slipway is covered in algae and is obviously posing a hazardous danger to anyone who needs to use it,” Mr Shutt told the Western Telegraph.

“When I saw my wife fall back and hit her head, I went down to try and help her, but the algae was so slippery that I lost my footing too.

“Because of the surgery I’d recently had, I thought it advisable to stay as still as possible and a gentleman made his way across the dangerous surface to reassure me and cover me with a blanket.”

The retired district commander was injured after slipping on a 'hazardous' slipway (Image: Google)

Despite the man's assistance, Carl was now beginning to slide downwards towards the incoming tide.

“Another woman who was nearby fetched the lifebuoy and threw it across to me so at least I had something to hold onto," he continued.

“Two young ladies were persistently dialling 999 but they were told that there would be no available ambulances in Pembrokeshire that night.”

When the helpers learned of Carl’s recent back injury, they contacted the Fire Service with the result that the Pembroke Dock fire crew arrived to assess the situation.

“I was able to move my fingers and toes so I knew I wasn’t paralysed, but the fire crew decided to treat it as a spinal injury.”

Carl was then removed from the slipway and placed on a stretcher, and a support collar placed around his neck. Once he reached the main pathway he managed to stand up unassisted.

“That team was calmer, more reassuring and the most professional team that I have ever witnessed, both at operations and competitions," said Carl, who is himself a retired assistant divisional officer and district commander of the fire service.

"The way in which the crew helped us that night was incredible, and it’s important that the people of Mid and West Wales realise what a gem they have in their Fire Service.

“Thanks to them, I was able to walk away that night with my back intact.”

Despite there being uncertainty over who owns the slipway and who is subsequently responsible for its upkeep, Carl who is a resident of Pembroke, has now requested Pembrokeshire County Council to carry out urgent clearance of the slipway to prevent similar incidents from taking place in the future.

The local authority has been asked to comment on the situation.