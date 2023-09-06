The charity has provided advice for what to do during the hot weather to ensure that pets and wider wildlife stay cool.

The RSPCA has already seen a rise of 77 per cent in people looking at its advice pages on how dogs can die on hot walks as temperatures are set to rise above 25C.

RSPCA has issued advice to ensure that pet owners are prepared to help all animals and wildlife in the hot weather.

Esme Wheeler, dog welfare expert at RSPCA, said: “Hot weather can be a secret killer for animals, with sunstroke, overheating, burnt pads from hot pavement and dehydration causing major problems.

“While many of us will be enjoying this week’s sudden hotter temperatures, it could be a killer heatwave for the nation’s beloved animals without our help and preparedness.

“So while it is positive we’ve seen a massive surge in animal lovers seeking information about protecting pets in hot weather, we are still concerned that some people may be caught unprepared.

“By following our top tips for keeping pets cool, as well as familiarising themselves with the signs of heatstroke in pets, owners will be taking responsible steps to keeping their animals safe this week. With just a few simple tweaks to their routine, animal lovers can really make a huge difference to pets’ comfort during the hot weather, and in some cases, may well be saving their lives.”

The RSPCA issued the following advice:

Dogs

Do not leave dogs in a vehicle. If you see a dog left in a vehicle, call 999 if it is an emergency.

Exercise dogs in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler – but skip a walk altogether if it is too hot.

Keep a close eye on older dogs, dogs with thicker coats or flat faces and those with health conditions.

Pavements can get very hot in warm weather, if you can’t comfortably keep your hand on the ground for five seconds then it is too hot for dogs to walk on.

Make some frozen dog treats, use cold treats from the fridge or make an ice lolly from pet-friendly ingredients.

Freeze water bowl or kong, or add ice cubes to bowl.

Fill a paddling pool or spray a hose for the dog to play in, but always supervise dogs around water.

Wrap an ice pack or frozen water bottle in a tea towel, or use damp towels for the dog to lie on.

Be aware of the signs of heat-related illness in dogs to be able to take action and seek vet care if your dog is panting excessively, making an unusual breathing noise, has a change in behaviour, is lethargic or stumbling or has any blue or grey tinge to gums or tongue.

Cats, small furries, fish and pet chickens

Pop a cool damp towel down as somewhere comfortable to rest on.

Don’t let your pet get sunburnt, use pet-safe suncream on ears and other exposed areas.

Check small animals, poultry and other pets twice a day for flystrike.

Keep guinea pigs cool and hydrated with a fresh vegetable treat.

Ensure rabbits and guinea pigs have constant access to shade and fresh drinking water at all times and remember that as the sun moves during the day, so does the shade.

Freeze a semi-full plastic bottle of water and wrap it in a towel so your pets can lie against it.

Encourage pet chickens to stay in shaded areas by hanging up a homemade vegetable garland for chickens.

Keep fish tanks out of direct sunlight.

Horses and farm animals

Check water troughs are working properly and clean out algae or debris.

If horses are stabled during the day out of the heat, make a horse and pony boredom buster treat.

A non-toxic fly repellent spray and a fly mask can help keep horses protected from bugs.

Plan exercising and travelling horses at either end of the day when temperatures are lower.

Use pet-safe sunscreen on horses’ muzzles if necessary.

Know the signs of dehydration in horses and contact a vet if needed.

Make sure pet pigs have plenty of wet mud to wallow in as well as shade.

Wildlife

Leave a bowl of fresh drinking water in your garden for birds and other wildlife.

Top up water levels of ponds.

Keep an eye out for wildlife when using lawnmowers or strimmers.