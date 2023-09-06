And the unidentified saucer-shaped image re-appeared once again on Tuesday night and remained stationary for a significant length of time.

People who viewed it originally thought it may have been the International Space Sation which can be seen orbiting the earth on a regular basis, reaching speeds of over 17,000mph.

The ISS, which is the large aircraft orbiting around the Earth and inhabited by astronauts, is currently clearly visible from the UK and can easily be spotted with the naked eye.

It's the third brightest object in the sky and is seen as a bright white dot that moves across the sky like an airplane or a very bright star, except it doesn’t have flashing lights nor does it change direction. It also moves considerably faster than a typical airplane.

The light above Haverfordwest, however, was stationary.

Some people who spotted it believe it could have been burning space debris falling to earth, as there are currently thousands of dead satellites, along with bits of space debris from all the rockets that have been launched over the years.

Those left at higher altitudes of 36,000 kilometres - where communications and weather satellites are often placed in geostationary orbits - can continue to circle Earth for hundreds or even thousands of years.

Another local resident has described seeing what he described as 'a ball of fire in the sky', which appeared larger than the moon in perspective.

“It was orange and had red flames and honestly I had to stop the car when I saw it,” he said.

“I watched it for a few minutes as it burnt out to nothing. It must have landed close to, or maybe further out at sea. It was very exciting but no one else I’ve spoken to seems to have witnessed it.”

Others believe it bears an uncanny resemblance to the Star Trek Enterprise - (one can't help agreeing with them).

And then of course there’s the third option – have the UFOs returned to Pembrokeshire?

If anyone spots a similar light shining anywhere in Pembrokeshire over the next few days, please send us your photos or descriptions in the comments.