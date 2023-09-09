The health board has a ‘Becoming a Doctor’ programme which gives students the chance to earn work experience in the medical field by learning from different clinical scenarios including simulated suturing and cannulation.

The programme also provides students with an insight into the realities of caring for others, with people-focused experiences and supports the development of the skills and values needed to become a doctor including leadership, communication, teamwork, the ability to interact with different people and a realistic understanding of the physical and emotional demands of a career in medicine.”

Mark Henwood, deputy medical director at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “This year, we held clinical skills and simulation workshops in our four main hospital sites, Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth, Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen, Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli and Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest.

“We want to raise awareness about this great opportunity with people interested in having a medical career in our local NHS. I hope it encourages and inspires them to consider the possibilities and give it a go.”

Helen Thomas, head of medical education and professional standards, said: “This year we were really excited to launch the new ‘Becoming a Doctor’ programme across Hywel Dda. We would like to thank all those departments and colleagues that were involved with making this year’s programme such a great success.

“The feedback from the pupils that attended the programme has been heartening. We will continue to build on this success, enhancing the experiences we provide to further inspire, encourage and support pupils from our local areas to embark on medical and healthcare careers within Hywel Dda.”

On the Becoming a Doctor programme, there will be clinical skills and simulation workshops, hospital/GP observation placements where appropriate and support for applications to medical schools including presentations and guidance from Cardiff and Swansea medical schools admissions staff.

Students must be 16 or above to be placed in a clinical area or ward for work shadowing and observation and must arrange a placement through the future workforce team at HDD.FutureWorkforceTeam@wales.nhs.uk. To be eligible students must live in and/or attend an educational institution in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion or Pembrokeshire with a minimum of a B at GCSE in English, Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Physics, high predicted A-level grades (minimum of B) in chemistry and biology plus maths, physics or psychology.

The deadline for applications is December 31, 2023.