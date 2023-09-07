As a result, Graham Potter found himself back in court after an anonymous 999 call informed police officers that he had been seen in the company of the ‘protected’ woman.

The call was made on Monday, September 4 informing officers that Potter and the unnamed woman had been seen walking together towards a tent in Haverfordwest.

When officers approached the couple, they identified Potter and also the woman who was protected from having any contact with him by the domestic violence protection order.

Just two days previously, Llanelli magistrates had imposed the order on Potter following a court conviction which prevented him from having any contact with her.

“He was told not to contact her, but within 48 hours of the order being served, he breached it,” a Dyfed-Powys Police representative told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“He appreciates she played a part in this breach, but the order was not hers to abide by. It was the defendant’s, and it shows a very clear disregard for what was imposed upon him.”

The representative urged magistrates to impose a custodial sentence on Potter.

“This could be the only method of keeping this couple apart,” she added.

But her request was refuted by Potter’s solicitor, Mr David James.

“This is a story that you’ve heard several times in the past,” he said.

“It’s a very difficult problem to untangle and my client feels that he’s done nothing wrong.

“Quite a determined effort was made by the woman to meet him even though my client had left the address they used to live in in Neyland and had gone to stay in a tent in a friend’s garden in Haverfordwest.

“She had done all the leg work…so to criminalise him is not proportionate to the justice of the breach.”

Despite Mr James’ mitigation, magistrates ordered that Potter will serve 14 days in prison.