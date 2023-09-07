72 patients were evacuated from the hospital in August and transferred to the South Pembrokeshire Hospital in Pembroke Dock. Forty beds were already in place prior to the move, but an additional 32 beds have had to be added to compensate for the Withybush bed loss.

This, according to the Hywel Dda Health Board, is having ‘a major impact’ on staff.

“Dealing with the RAAC situation has had a major impact on staff at Withybush Hospital, many of whom are now working at South Pembrokeshire Hospital caring for patients who require ongoing care which can be delivered outside of Withybush Hospital,” commented Lee Davies, Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Executive Director of Strategy and Planning.

“The ongoing survey and repair work has caused disruption to both clinical and support staff and I cannot thank them enough for all their help, patience and understanding during this difficult time.

"I would also like to thank staff for their hard work in preparing new bed spaces and supporting the temporary changes over the past months.”

The RAAC survey process got underway in May 2023 when plans were put in place to manage the impact on the hospital’s operation of day-to-day services and prioritise the availability of hospital beds.

But as the full scale of the problem intensified, and as Withybush staff became aware that the sub-standard RAAC was in danger of collapsing without any prior warning, the hospital knew it faced a major knock-on impact on services.

But as surveys continue, the full extent of the problem remains unknown and no indication has been given concerning the length of time required to rectify it.

Calls are now being made on Hywel Dda to adopt a ‘frank and open’ approach in addressing the issue.

“The big unknown right now is just how much repair work will need to be carried out at the hospital to make it safe, how long it’s going to take, and how many millions the final cost will be,” commented Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire.

“Welsh Government has said very little about the RAAC problem up to now and has largely left it to the Health Board, but I don’t think that’s sustainable.

"This is a national crisis and, here in Wales, it will require Welsh Ministers to take a hands-on approach.”

Stephen Crabb went on to commend the efforts that are being made by both the Health Board and Pembrokeshire County Council as they attempt to handle the crisis.

“I hope the Council will continue to be able to provide this support as the crisis is clearly going to place an enormous strain on our local health and social care services for quite some time,” he said.

“The staff at Withybush and South Pembrokeshire Hospital are doing an incredible job in the circumstances and I know local people are being very understanding.

“But in the coming days and weeks, it’s essential for the for the Health Board to be as open and frank as possible about the work going on at Withybush and the timescales involved.

“ I remain firmly of the view that Withybush is vitally important for our community and we need investment to bring important health services back to the hospital once the crisis is over.”

Hywel Dda has warned that as time goes on, services at other sites are likely to be affected by the RAAC crisis too.