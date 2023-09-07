The decision was made on Wednesday (September 6), by the beach’s owners, the National Trust.

“To help protect the seals on Mwnt beach, we have temporarily closed the beach until further notice,” the Trust confirmed in a statement.

“This is to minimise disturbance and avoid stress to the mothers and their pups.”

Penbryn beach, which is also owned by the National Trust, remains open.

The decision has been warmly welcomed by wildlife enthusiasts following recent reports of pups being found dead along the coastline of Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion. This is believed to be the result of their deliberate disturbance by visitors, despite requests that they refrain from entering the water or approaching the seals or their pups.

Sea Trust Wales has repeatedly urged people to refrain from swimming or kayaking in and around seal breeding areas between mid-August and November and has stressed that approaching pups can be potentially fatal as they are unable to swim until they are at least three weeks old.

If the pups become scared or distressed by human activity, then they will enter the sea and are in danger of drowning.

Earlier this summer Mwnt Beach was given a 2023 Green Coast Award after being named as 'one of Europe's top 10 loveliest, hidden beaches' by the Daily Mail. And ‘Country Life’ magazine suggested it as one of their favourite picnic spots.

Mwnt, which is a Special Area of Conservation, was also voted by the public as one of the National Trust's top 'Special Places' in 2014.

“We thank everyone in advance for their understanding as we care for nature and wildlife across Ceredigion,” concluded the National Trust.

If you believe a seal pup needs assistance, you should call Welsh Marine Life Rescue on 01646 692943, 07970 285086.

For areas outside of Pembrokeshire, call British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546.