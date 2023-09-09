Police were called to a property in the Mount Estate, Milford Haven on February 27 where they found Jake Swan, 33.

“The victim was the defendant’s mother,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan when Swan appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“But the damage has been repaired and his mother has been compensated. She felt her son needs some help.”

This was endorsed by Swan’s solicitor, Mr Michael Kelleher.

“My client has had a difficult relationship with his mother and at times, [he] displays bizarre behaviour,” he said.

“In this incident, he smashed a table and fully admitted what he’d done in a police interview. He told the officers that what had happened was mad.”

Swan, of Larch Road, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the property, valued at £100.

After considering the mitigation, magistrates granted Swan a conditional discharge for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

