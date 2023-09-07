THE 3,000 members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club take stunning pictures in all weathers.
Every day, our members post great pictures taken all across Pembrokeshire, whether its of stunning views of the coastline, incredible lightning strikes, or landmarks including the remains of a Bishop's Palace.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Lightning in HaverfordwestLightning in Haverfordwest (Image: Val Colella (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Little grebe fishingLittle grebe fishing (Image: Alice Kilner (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Llys y Fran damLlys y Fran dam (Image: Nigel Flower (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Lamphey Bishops PalaceLamphey Bishops Palace (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Hay baleHay bale (Image: Thomas Morris (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Newport SandsNewport Sands (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

