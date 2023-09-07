'Saharan dust' has coated vehicles in a fine layer of dust overnight.

The phenomenon sees a mixture of sand and dust carried from the Saharan desert in northern Africa across Europe.

People in various community groups on social media have reported that the phenomenon has reached Pembrokeshire overnight.

The Met Office website offers a further explanation, saying: "As in other parts of the world, the wind can blow strongly over deserts - whipping up dust and sand high into the sky. If the winds in the upper part of the atmosphere are blowing north, the dust can be carried as far as the UK.

“Once it is lifted from the ground by strong winds, clouds of dust can reach very high altitudes and be transported worldwide, covering thousands of miles."

👀 Have you noticed a hazy look to the sky today?



In some places this was due to Saharan dust - as seen here from space earlier today⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4id8Tm3QjR — Met Office (@metoffice) September 6, 2023

"In order for the dust to get from up in the sky down to the ground, you need something to wash it out of the sky - rain. As raindrops fall, they collect particles of dust on the way down. Then when the raindrops land on something and eventually evaporate, they leave behind a layer of dust."

It adds: "Saharan dust is relatively common in the UK often happening several times a year when big dust storms in the Sahara coincide with southerly wind patterns.

“In certain weather situations, Saharan dust can also affect air pollution and pollution levels.”