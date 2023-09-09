This week, we take a look at an article that was published on August 18, 1980, about the north Pembrokeshire village of Clynderwen, called ‘End of the line for ‘Train Bach’’.

“Clynderwen is one of the North Pembrokeshire villages which came into its own at the end of the 19th century when the Rosebush slate quarries were thriving and the Maenclochog railway was developed to carry the slate. The photograph overleaf has been reproduced from a postcard postmarked 1912 and was clearly taken some time earlier.

Rock Terrace, Clynderwen in 1912. (Image: Western Telegraph)

“One of the men pictured outside Rock Terrace has been identified as a railway employee and the line must have been well established by this time. The railway ran from Rosebush and joined the Great Western line at Clynderwen, which became an important junction. Local people who once lived in Maenclochog recall catching the “train bach” (little train) to Clynderwen and going on from there on the main line to shop or visit relatives in Haverfordwest.

“Waiting at Clynderwen was no hardship – there was a comfortable waiting room where a cheerful fire blazed in the hearth and the station itself was always beautifully kept. “There were fancy trees and lovely flower borders and hydrangeas – I particularly remember the hydrangeas,” said Mrs. Mona Owen who was born in Rock Terrace 65 years ago.

Rock Terrace, Clynderwen in 1980 (Image: Western Telegraph)

“The railway’s offices were established at Clynderwen and the Great Western agreed to the Maenclochog railway using the station for £500 a year. It was this rent which was said to have contributed to the downfall of the line by eating up all its profits. The return fare for the Clynderwen-Rosebush service was one shilling, which at one time brought in around £10 per mile per week. While this covered the operating costs it was insufficient to meet the rent.

“The fortunes of the area became bound up in the plans to construct a breakwater and harbour works at Fishguard, with a connecting railway. This scheme was authorised by Parliament in 1893 and the building of the harbour was completed by 1906. A main line was opened from Clarbeston Road, which helped to push the North Pembrokeshire line into insignificance. The Rosebush quarries were disused but the rabbit traffic continued.

“The additional use of road traffic sounded the final death knell of the line and the last train ran on May 16th, 1949, entering Clynderwen station to the sound of exploding detonators. Three years later the track was lifted and all the rails and metal bridges from Clynderwen to Letterston were removed. Passenger trains continued to use Clynderwen station but it was reduced to a halt in 1966.

“Mrs Margaret Phillips, wife of the local shoemaker Mr. George Phillips, was born in Rock Terrace at Myrtle House, just out of view in the two photographs. She was able to identify ‘Davies the Box’ standing n the right of the two men near the houses and Mrs Rebecca James in her doorway. Mr Davies worked on the railway in the signal box, and Mrs James was the wife of Williams Hames, a mason.

“The bottom house, with the bay windows, was once a bakery, run by ‘Nanny Harry’ but, after the first world war, became a busy tailor’s business carried on by the Davies Brothers. David and Evan Davies learned their trade in Narberth and went to work in Cardiff before going to the war. They did not see each other during the war years but on their return set up their own business in Clynderwen. People came from Narberth to sew for them.

“Our windows looked onto the workroom,” said Mrs Phillips, “and when there was a funeral in the village we could hear the machines going all night long. They would have orders for mourning for the whole family.”

“The two men played a prominent part in the community and it was Mr David Davies who founded the local community hall. His brother died about only 10 years ago. Mrs Phillips was able to remember a number of the other inhabitants of the area in days gone by. Dr Price lived in Church Cottage, the house next to the big tree on the left of the older picture. Miss Catherine Lewis lived at the other end of the row, going there in her retirement and living to a very old age.

“Mrs Mona Owen, formerly Miss Morgan, was born in the Rock Terrace house in which she now lives with her husband. The house had previously belonged to her mother’s family. Her parents moved away to a farm and the house was let, at one time to Mr and Mrs W.A. Hawes who were well remembered by a number of local people. Mr Hawes, a former Customs and Excise Officer, died just a few months ago and his widow lives in her old family home in Llanteg. Close examination of the old photograph shows someone in the doorway of the first house and Mrs Owen believes it may be her great aunt, Mrs Ann Wheeler. She returned to her family home 20 years ago.”

Following the publication of the above article in 1980, many local residents got in touch with some more information and memories of Clynderwen.

Clynderwen Railway Station in 1880. (Image: Western Telegraph)

“One of the most poignant letters came from Mrs Mabel Hawes, of Heatherland, Llanteg, who once lived in Rock Terrace, Clynderwen. She was able to identify her husband, Mr W.A Hawes, who had recently died, as the man on the left of the two men standing outside the terrace.

“The photograph was taken in 1912,” she said, “two years before we were married and settled down in Rock House for ten happy, happy years amongst the kindest people one could possibly meet.”

“She could not remember the man described as ‘Davies the Box’, the railwaymen to whom her husband was talking, but said Mr Hawes had stayed with a Mr and Mrs Davies four houses from Rock House before their marriage. She thought it must be Mrs Rebecca James in the doorway, talking to her neighbour on the other side – another Mrs Davies, a widow.

“She pointed out that Dr Price never lived in Church Cottage, but lived and had his surgery on the railway side of Rhywoga. It was two brothers, Henry and Roger Price, who lived at Church Cottage with their sister. Next door to them, was a Miss Jenkins whose invalid brother lay permanently in bed upstairs with his window always wide open.

“All the older people of the area spoke of the way the station was kept with its attractive garden and blazing waiting room fire. Mrs Hawes said it was Becca James’ husband, William, who kept the station the envy of all the railway people.

“They were indeed happy days,” she said, “and my living amongst all those kindhearted people has always been so much appreciated. You have to live with them to realise the depth of their feelings – and that goes back 66 years.”

“Local historian, the late Mr George W. John of Fronhaul, Druidston Cross, Broad Haven, said the article had brought back “many dear memories.” And he was able to identify a railway employee in the picture, his father’s brother, Mr William John.

“My great grandmother, Mrs Rachel Davies, kept the Narberth Arms, the old inn on the right of your picture,” he said.

“My father, Benjamin John brought up by his grandmother lived there until he went to Pontypridd in 1896. Between 1901 and 1908 our August holidays were spent with Rachel Davies at Narberth Arms. She died in 1908 (aged 86) and the inn was taken over by her daughter.”

“He said that before the opening of the railway station - named Clynderwen by the owners of the Clynderwen estate and Clynderwen House – the village was called Narberth Road. Narberth rms was the coaching house on the Cardigan-Narberth-Tenby route.

“Mrs G Davies, of Glanteg, Clynderwen, who as a child used to travel on the “line fach,” the small line connecting Clynderwen and Maenclochog, later became goods guard on the train during the war years. It is she who sent in our photograph of the station taken around 1880 with some details of its history.

“She recalled that Oakfield House was occupied by Mr Mills who was manager and superintendent of the Maenclochog railway. The booking office was in the lower room.

Clynderwen Railway Station in 1980 (Image: Western Telegraph)

“’The Ringing Rock’ and the ‘Margaret’ were two of the noted engines running the trains from Clynderwen to Rosebush. The late John Lewis was stationmaster of the Great Western Railway at that time and Daniel Davies was goods foreman.

“Opposite the signal box said Mrs Davies, was a little cottage called Moorland Cottage where Ann Harries (Nanny Harry) lived and was a zealous member of Blaenconin Chapel. She was a strict disciplinarian and took her seat in the midst of the young girls on the side gallery and none of them would dare to speak during the service. Dan Salmon lived at Watergate at that time and was in charge of planting trees and shrubs alongside the junction by Berllandeg Farm and at Rosebush.

“When I was a child,” said Mrs Davies, “I used to travel on the Line Fach to go and visit my grandmother and uncle ay Puncheston and it was a treat at that time. Little did I think then that I would be the goods guard on the train one day from 1941 to 1946. During the war, women had to do their share.”

“Mrs Davies was born at Glanteg and her family, like so many in the area, were very much tied up with the railway. Her father was a carpenter at Clynderwen station, with 40 years service; her late brother was a goods guard and ended his 45 years service at Clynderwen signal box while her husband had 40 years service as a railway man.”