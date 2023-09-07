It is alleged that Dowson, 56, of Princes Street, Pembroke Dock, worked as an unlicensed door supervisor at the Five Arches Tavern, Tenby between April 30, 2022 and June 4, 2022. He denies the charge.

The trial was due to commence earlier this morning (Thursday, September 7), but was delayed following a request by Dowson for an adjournment.

He claimed that as the result of an amendment issued by the Security Industry Authority (SIA) 24 hours before today’s trial, he was not ‘legally equipped to deal with the new changes’.

The amendment stated that Dowson was a sole trader at the time of the offence as opposed to an employee.

“I’ve had just 12 hours to deal with this and I was more than prepared to go ahead with the charge but the amendment has changed things considerably,” he said.

Dowson, who has persistently stated that he wished to legally represent himself at the trial, requested the adjournment in order to seek legal advice from a solicitor.

But the SIA stated that the amendment will have no bearing on the case.

“I’m surprised that on the day of the trial, there’s an application to adjourn,” said SIA barrister, Eorann O’Connor. “He always made it clear that he wanted to represent himself.

"Seven witnesses are present in court and these will be called to give evidence. It’s simply not in the interest of justice to adjourn today.”

After considering the representations, magistrates agreed that the trial will proceed today.

It is expected to resume this afternoon.

