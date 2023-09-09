THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is birds.

We received more than 90 submissions of various birds including blue tits, robins, peacocks and puffins and here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Diving kingfisherDiving kingfisher (Image: Marcus Carrozzo (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Mandarin duckMandarin duck (Image: Nigel Flower (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: RobinRobin (Image: Ceinwen Reed (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Feeding time for blue titFeeding time for blue tit (Image: Martin Howell (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: EmuEmu (Image: Jean Vaughan (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: House martin chick at Picton CastleHouse martin chick at Picton Castle (Image: Sara Josey (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.