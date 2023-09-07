Michael Davies, 47, of Haven Court, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman in Pembroke.

The offence took place on July 22 last year.

He pleaded guilty to the offence.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The court heard that Davies had “extensive previous convictions”, but a limited number for violence.

Dyfed Thomas, defending, said Davies had been sober for four years, but the assault arose “during a lapse in that sobriety”.

Judge Huw Rees ordered a pre-sentence report is prepared, and granted the defence time for medical evidence to be sought.

Davies was bailed until his sentencing on October 9.