A MONKTON man has admitted assaulting a woman after an alcohol relapse.
Michael Davies, 47, of Haven Court, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman in Pembroke.
The offence took place on July 22 last year.
He pleaded guilty to the offence.
The court heard that Davies had “extensive previous convictions”, but a limited number for violence.
Dyfed Thomas, defending, said Davies had been sober for four years, but the assault arose “during a lapse in that sobriety”.
Judge Huw Rees ordered a pre-sentence report is prepared, and granted the defence time for medical evidence to be sought.
Davies was bailed until his sentencing on October 9.
