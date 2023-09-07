A MONKTON man has admitted assaulting a woman after an alcohol relapse.

Michael Davies, 47, of Haven Court, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman in Pembroke.

The offence took place on July 22 last year.

He pleaded guilty to the offence.

  • For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The court heard that Davies had “extensive previous convictions”, but a limited number for violence.

Dyfed Thomas, defending, said Davies had been sober for four years, but the assault arose “during a lapse in that sobriety”.

Judge Huw Rees ordered a pre-sentence report is prepared, and granted the defence time for medical evidence to be sought. 

Davies was bailed until his sentencing on October 9.