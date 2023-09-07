Melanie Conroy, of Picton Road in Hakin, was issued with an abatement notice by Pembrokeshire council on January 21, 2020.

However, Conroy ignored the notice, and there continued to be “amplified music playing at an excessive volume at the premises” on at least four occasions, the court heard.

Conroy was accused of failing to comply with the abatement notice on October 13 and 14, January 9 and February 9.

She pleaded not guilty to each of the four offences, but did not appear for her sentencing in July at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

She was found guilty, and was ordered to pay a total of £4,820.58 – comprised of a £220 fine for each offence, £2,988.58 in costs, £600 in compensation, and a surcharge of £352.

Appearing at Swansea Crown Court, Conroy said she would be appealing the sentence.

The hearing will be held on October 27.