The coffee shop chain has launched a new drink called the Salted Maple & Caramel Cream Cold Brew which joins the returning Iced Salted Maple & Caramel Latte and the Pumpkin Spice range.

The new Salted Maple & Caramel Cream Cold Brew is infused with a touch of vanilla flavour syrup and topped with a salted maple and caramel cream foam and a crunchy caramel topping.

Starbucks has also added some autumnal food items to its menu including the Katsu Chicken Sub Roll, Chicken & N'Duja Melt Panini.

11 new items have been added to the autumn menu (Image: Starbucks)

Meat-free options include the Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Seed Fritter Wrap.

That’s not all though as Cake Pops are coming to the UK following their success in the US and will be available in three flavours - Caramelised Biscuit, Chocolate and Birthday Cake.

Other sweet treats on the menu include the pumpkin-shaped Chocolate Brownie and the Pumpkin Marble Loaf Cake with maple flavour frosting.

With autumn comes the return of the original Pumpkin Spice Latte and Starbucks customers can also get their hands on the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Frappuccino blended beverage or an iced take on the popular drink.

Starbucks fans can customise their Pumpkin Spice Latte, Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte and Frappuccino to suit them, for example, plant-based pumpkin lovers can order theirs with their favourite dairy alternative and the Vegan Whipped Topping instead.

After their success in the US, cake pops have been added to the UK autumn menu (Image: Starbucks)

How much are the autumn Starbucks food items and drinks?





Here is the full autumn menu, including food and drinks as well as their prices.

Salted Maple & Caramel Cream Cold Brew (new) - starting from £4.15 RRP (Tall size)

Iced Salted Maple & Caramel Latte - starting from £4.20 RRP (Tall size)

Original Pumpkin Spice Latte - starting from £4.20 RRP (Tall size)

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew - starting from £4.15 RRP (Tall size)

Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino blended beverage - starting from £4.25 RRP (Tall size)

Chicken & N'Duja Melt Panini (new) - starting from £5.15 RRP

Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Seed Fritter Wrap (new) - starting from £4.00 RRP

Katsu Chicken Sub Roll (new) - starting from £4.50 RRP

Chipotle Chilli Tater Bites (new) - starting from £4.20 RRP

Fiery No'Chicken Wrap - starting from £4.20 RRP

Chocolate Brownie (new) - starting from £2.50 RRP

Pumpkin Marble Loaf Cake (new) - starting from £2.90 RRP

Toffee Apple Muffin - starting from £2.80 RRP

Pumpkin Spice Cookie - starting from £2.50 RRP

Caramelised Biscuit Cake Pop (new) - starting from £2.40 RRP

Chocolate Cake Pop (new) - starting from £2.40 RRP

Birthday Cake Pop (new) - starting from £2.40 RRP

Lemon & Poppyseed Muffin (new) - starting from £2.65 RRP

It’s important to note that prices may vary in different locations.

The new drinks are available to try at Starbucks stores and Drive Thrus across the UK while stocks last.

Customers can order through the Starbucks app or via Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.