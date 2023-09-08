But when Matthew Harris was taken from police custody to the magistrates and then on to HMP Swansea, his comments were not noted.

Two weeks later, Harris was found hanging in his cell at Long Lartin prison in Worcestershire and he died in hospital the following day.

Now a coroner has warned that other deaths could occur in future unless such comments are noted on official documents.

Harris, 41, of Barn Court, Haverfordwest, was arrested on May 13, 2022, and charged with the murder of Lisa Fraser at her home on Military Road in Pembroke Dock.

Following his arrest and before he was interviewed about the alleged offence he was assessed by a consultant forensic psychiatrist who concluded that he was fit to be detained and interviewed.

The consultant noted possible symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, possible symptoms of a personality disorder and “potentially a psychotic process with underlying delusional beliefs”.

An inquest held in Worcester heard that during a police interview on May 5 Harris told officers he had intended to take his own life but decided against it because “I thought no, I’ve got to reveal all this first”.

Despite that comment, no mention was made of it in the Person Escort Record (PER) or Suicide and Self-Harm (SASH) warning forms sent with Harris to court and then to prison.

Harris, who had a history of mental health and substance misuse issues, was found hanging in his cell on May 27 and taken to the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, where he died.

A conclusion of suicide was recorded and in a Prevention of Future Deaths report to the chief constable of Dyfed-Powys Police, David Reid, senior coroner for Worcestershire, said: “Although I was quite satisfied that the omission of these comments from the above eocuments made no difference to the sad outcome in this case I am concerned that the failure by Dyfed-Powys Police to realise such comments ought to be included on a PER and SASH Warning form, if repeated in future, may lead to a person in custody’s risk of suicide and/or self-harm, being either underestimated or ignored completely.”