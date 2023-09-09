The defendants were charged with offences including drink driving, driving with no insurance, driving without an MOT, and riding a motorbike without L plates when holding a provisional licence.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates' Court.

Here's a round-up of the cases.

JONATHAN DAWSON, 50, of Queen Street in Pembroke Dock, has been fined £500 and banned for drink driving.

Dawson was caught behind the wheel on the A48 at Nantyci, near Carmarthen, on August 20.

When breathalysed, he recorded 57 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Dawson pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 5, and was fined £500.

He must also pay £85 in costs and a £200 surcharge, and was banned from driving for 12 months.

VERONICA FERREIRA DE MATOS, 32, of Starbuck Road in Milford Haven, was found to have been driving a car without an MOT certificate.

She was found to have been driving a Ford Fiesta on Skomer Drive in Milford Haven on January 7 when it didn’t have an MOT.

She was found guilty using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 5.

She was fined £80, and must pay £90 in costs and a £32 surcharge.

SETH HARVEY, 27, of Laws Street in Pembroke Dock, was riding a motorbike without displaying his learner plates.

Harvey was riding a Lexmoto Michigan on Bush Hill in Pembroke at shortly after 2am on February 5.

Despite being a provisional licence holder, Harvey was not displaying an L plate on the rear of his bike. This meant he was riding otherwise in accordance with his licence.

Harvey was also found not to have had a valid insurance covering his use of the bike.

The offences were proved using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 5.

He was fined £660, and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £264 surcharge. He had eight points put on his licence.

CHARLOTTE ELIZABETH FINLEY, 36, of St Dogmaels, was driving a BMW without insurance.

Finley was caught behind the wheel of an uninsured BMW 330 on The Strand in Cardigan on February 6.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 5.

She was fined £120, and must pay £90 in costs and a £48 surcharge. Finley was also hit with six penalty points.