Emergency services were called to a crash between a 52-seater coach and a car on the A477 near the Cleddau Bridge shortly before 2.15pm on Tuesday, September 5.

That evening, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that one person had died as a result of the crash.

The police have now confirmed that 32-year-old Mathew Chapman – who was driving the car – died at the scene.

Mr Chapman had been living in Pembrokeshire in recent years, having originally hailed from the Dunstable area.

Tributes have been paid to Mathew Chapman. (Image: Family photo (via Dyfed-Powys Police))

“Matt is a much-loved son, brother, fiancé, grandson and friend to many,” his family said via a statement released by Dyfed-Powys Police.

“He was loved by all who met and knew him.

“We are all shocked and devastated, and would ask for privacy at this time to try and come to terms with what has happened.”

His family are now being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the coach sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

Witnesses or anyone with any information that could help officers with their investigation should report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information, quote the reference: DP-20230905-217.