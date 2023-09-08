The beloved monarch sat on the throne for 70 years before her death at the age of 96.

Following her passing, memories of the Queen were shared by many, including the publication of a number of never seen before pictures.

The Queen's life in pictures

Remembering the Queen one year on

Born on April 21, 1926, during the reign of her paternal grandfather King George V Queen Elizabeth II went on be Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6, 2022.

As the oldest daughter of King George VI, she became Queen following his death in 1952 while on a tour of Australia and New Zealand with her late husband, Prince Philip.

Her coronation took place the following year and she was crowned aged 27.

She became one of the most-loved figures around the world travelling more widely than any other monarch during her extraordinary reign.

Elizabeth II became the first British monarch in history to reach her Platinum Jubilee, in June of 2022.

Her reign stretched from the post-war years through a new millennium and into a radically altered 21st century.

Her time on the throne saw 15 prime ministers from the Second World War leader Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.

She died on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children: King Charles; Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

King Charles' tribute to Queen Elizabeth

At the time, King Charles paid tribute to his mother, calling her an "inspiration" in his first address to the nation.

King Charles said: "I speak to you with feelings of profound sorrow.

"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother.

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

The King added how the “affection, admiration and respect” the Queen inspired “became the hallmark of her reign”, adding: “And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people.”