The lifeboat crew responded to a call from the coastguard at 12.45pm on Thursday, following reports that a vessel was stranded off West Beacon, Caldey Island, having suffered an engine failure.

The Tamar class lifeboat was launched and was soon on scene, where the boat’s occupants requested a tow back to Saundersfoot.

With the vessel safely back at Saundersfoot, the lifeboat returned to the station, arriving at 2.30pm.

Earlier in the week, Tenby’s RNLI crew were called out to reports of a person suffering a head injury.

The Tamar class lifeboat was launched at 3.05pm on Monday following a report from the coastguard to assist with the medevac of a person who had suffered a head injury at Precept beach between Lydstep and Manorbier.

The lifeboat volunteers soon arrived on the scene, but as they approached the beach, the coastguard reported that the person was well enough to walk to safety and no longer needed assistance.

The lifeboat returned to the station, arriving back at 3.45pm.