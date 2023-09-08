Page, who led Cymru to the Qatar World Cup - their first appearance at the tournament since 1958, will be joined by Ian Gwyn Hughes to set out their vision for the future of football in Wales.

The evening, organised by the Crymych Football Club committee volunteers, will be hosted at the Crymych Market Hall on Friday, September 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the evening cost £30, and will include a main course buffet and dessert. There will be a bar at the event, with a dress code of smart casual.

Seats at the event are limited, and can be reserved by emailing crymycharms@cpdcrymych.cymru or calling 07974099738.

During the evening there will also be an opportunity to raise funds for the DPJ Foundation Charity. Anyone who wishes to donate an item for the fundraising can contact the club using the above contact details.

Crymych FC is a young and ambitious club having only been set up in 2019. The club is now seeking to improve its sporting facilities for the current two senior teams, and further developments are in the pipeline to start a women’s team and work closely with the junior football team in Boncath. The club is also in the process of developing the Crymych Arms pub as its club, community hub and village pub.