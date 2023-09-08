This is the final stop on the Royal visit to Pembrokeshire today.

At the station their royal highnesses have met lifeboat crew, volunteers and those who have been supported by the local unit.

St Davids Lifeboat Station has been launching lifeboats since 1869 and underwent a refurbishment from 2014 to 2017.

The new station has benefitted from modern facilities and improved access for bringing in equipment and evacuating casualties.

St Davids has a strong history of bravery within its crews, having been awarded with 14 medals for gallantry.

The boat was last launched a week ago to rescue two kayakers who were struggling to make progress against a strong spring tide.

The lifeboat’s newest Coxswain, Will Chant has followed a family tradition of RNLI heroes.

His dad Dai, was a former station coxswain who joined the St Davids crew in the early 60s and brother Mike is the station’s full-time mechanic.

Dai, Mike and Will were the subject of a moving TV documentary last year.

Will himself has been a lifeboat volunteer crew member for 26 years.

The RNLI is an important charity for the Royal Family. Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was Patron of the RNLI from 1952 until her death last year.