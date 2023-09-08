Dyfed-Powys Police have released CCTV images of the man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Around £380 of ink cartridges were stolen from Tesco in Milford Haven on the morning of Friday, July 14.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The man is described as bald, between 40 and 50 years old, with a bird tattoo on the side of his skull, and tattoos on his arms.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has information about the theft should contact Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online via bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, or via direct message on social media.