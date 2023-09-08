Emergency services were called to a crash between a 52-seater coach and a car on the A477 near the Cleddau Bridge shortly before 2.15pm on Tuesday, September 5.

That evening, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that one person had died as a result of the crash. He has subsequently been named as 32-year-old Mathew Chapman.

Tributes have been paid to Mathew Chapman. (Image: Family photo (via Dyfed-Powys Police))

Officers are continuing to investigate the crash, and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.

However, the force said it had been made aware that footage of the crash was being shared on social media.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of footage of the fatal collision near the Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock, earlier this week being circulated and shared on social media.

“Out of respect for a grieving family and others involved in the collision we are asking people to refrain from sharing this footage any further as it is adding to their distress at this difficult time.”

Mr Chapman had been living in Pembrokeshire in recent years, having originally hailed from the Dunstable area.

His family paid tribute to him, saying: “Matt is a much-loved son, brother, fiancé, grandson and friend to many,” his family said via a statement released by Dyfed-Powys Police.

“He was loved by all who met and knew him.

“We are all shocked and devastated, and would ask for privacy at this time to try and come to terms with what has happened.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information that could help officers with their investigation should report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information, quote the reference: DP-20230905-217.