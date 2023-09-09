In Wales, two schools in Ynys Mon were found to have RAAC present.

Pembrokeshire Council said no autoclave concrete has been identified in any council properties.

Carmarthenshire Council has said preliminary results show no schools affected, with more extensive surveys being undertaken on some schools, and no other properties are affected.

Ceredigion Council said there are no immediate concerns, but further detailed assessments are continuing.

Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest recently moved patients, and declared 'a major incident' after Reinforced Aerared Concrete (RAAC) was found there, and the material was also found in a "limited part" of Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.

In a joint statement, Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language and Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government, said all local authorities, which have statutory responsibility for maintaining school buildings in Wales, have been reviewing their school estate to identify any areas suspected of containing RAAC.

No other schools in Wales have been identified as containing RAAC to date.

“Today we are publishing the latest position of each local authority, as the assessment work continues. We will have a complete picture by September 15 at the latest.

“We would like to thank everyone working in the education sector and local authorities who have worked tirelessly since the UK Government’s Department for Education published its revised risk assessment for RAAC.

“We know some parents and staff have been concerned. Our priority will always be to ensure the safety of learners and staff. We are acting at pace on the new information provided by the Department for Education.”

The statement added: “We are working closely with CollegesWales to ensure we have a full picture of the impact of RAAC in the sector. Over the past 10 years, the FE sector has benefitted from significant capital investment, with new campuses spread across Wales, reducing the likelihood of any RAAC.”

Preliminary assessments of the whole estate are being undertaken, with an updated picture expected by September 15, in line with schools.

The Welsh Government is also working with HEFCW and Universities Wales to get a full picture of the impact of RAAC in the higher education sector.

In the wider public estate, Ystadau Cymru has issued a new survey to identify RAAC in public buildings following the publication of the new information about RAAC in the English school estate from the UK Government’s Department for Education.