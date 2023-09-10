The ‘pop-up’ museum in moving to the former GAME electronic games store at 24-25 Riverside Quay, until October 31, 2026, from its current site at the Governor’s Office next to Haverfordwest Castle, due to ongoing works connected with the £24m Heart of Pembrokeshire levelling-up redevelopment of that part of the county town.

At the September 4 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, members were asked to approve financial support for the museum at its new temporary home.

A report for Cabinet members said: “Whilst the proposed use of unit 24/25 at Riverside by Haverfordwest Town Museum is not a commercial use, we do believe it will support footfall. The letting will save the council the void rates and service charges liabilities, which amount to £21,000pa.”

It added: “A funding application has been made by Haverfordwest Town Museum to the Shared Prosperity Fund to cover many, but not all, of the costs associated with fitting out of unit 24/25 Riverside, moving the collections etc.

“Even if the SPF application is successful, there is a 20 per cent match funding requirement and there are other costs which are ineligible for SPF.

“In addition, payment of a market rent and service charge for a unit within Riverside would not be viable for Haverfordwest Town Museum, which aside from a small ancillary shop, is not a commercial venture.”

It is anticipated that most of the costs associated with supporting Haverfordwest Town Museum could be covered by the existing Levelling Up capital scheme, and/or separate funding provided by Levelling Up to assist with related costs of delivering the capital scheme.

In addition, there is a specific fund within the riverside to support lettings and some funds could be utilised to facilitate this letting.