A PEMBROKESHIRE motorist has appeared in court after admitting careless driving.
Craig Jones, 28, Kesteven Court in Carew, was caught on dashcam footage driving an Audi A6 at a standard “well below that of a reasonable and competent driver”.
Jones approached the Begelly Roundabout on the A478 near Kilgetty, where four vehicles were in the nearside lane to take the second exit.
Jones moved in to the offside lane, overtaking three of the vehicles on the roundabout, before also overtaking the fourth vehicle at the mouth of the second exit.
He pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 6.
He was fined £40, and must pay costs of £110. He also received three penalty points.
