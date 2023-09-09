Aaron Kelly, 45, of Danycoed in Ystrad, was found guilty of driving without due care and attention on the A40 on February 23.

Dashcam footage from a vehicle behind Kelly’s single-decker coach recorded his driving between Haverfordwest and Goodwick.

Around half a mile from the Ridgeway garage, Kelly was recorded swerving and hitting the kerb. Approximately a quarter of a mile later, Kelly swerved in to the middle of the road.

During the journey, he was seen on multiple occasions swerving from one side of the road to the other and the witness described it as “quite erratic driving”.

One clip showed the defendant veering over the edge of carriageway markings with oncoming traffic approaching, while another showed Kelly veering on to the double continuous white line centre markings.

The offence was proved in Kelly’s absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 6.

He was fined £440, and was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £176 surcharge. He received six points on his licence.