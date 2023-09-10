Each of the defendants faced motoring offences at Llanelli Magistrates' Court.

They were charged with careless driving, failing to report a crash, driving without being in proper control of a vehicle, and failing to identify the driver of a vehicle alleged to have committed an offence.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Here's a round-up of their cases.

DAVID ANDERSON, 58, of Swift Road in Moorside, Oldham, has denied carless driving in a lorry and failing to report a crash.

Anderson was charged with driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after a crash, and being a driver involved in a crash and failing to report it.

The charges relate to a crash on the A40 at the Penblewin Roundabout at Narberth on February 7. Anderson was alleged to have been driving a DAF heavy goods vehicle.

He pleaded not guilty to each of the charges at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on September 6.

Anderson will come back before Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on October 23.

JONATHAN LAW, 29, of Waunbricks in St Clears, admitted driving in a position where he did not have proper control of a vehicle.

Law committed the offence driving a BMW 120D on the A40 at St Clears on January 15.

The offence was proved in his absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 6.

Law must pay a £160 fine, costs of £110, and a £64 surcharge. He had six points put on his licence.

ALFIE GILHANEY, 32, of Castle Quarry of Monkton, was found guilty of failing to give the details of a driver alleged to have committed an offence.

Gilhaney was charged with failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a Peugeot Partner when required.

The offence was proved in Gilhaney’s absence at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on September 6.

The case will be back before Llanelli Magistrates' Court on October 4.