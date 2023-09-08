Dyfed-Powys Police were alerted to the allegations earlier this week following reports that the creator of the chat has over 1,500 images of around 217 women and girls, some of whom are aged under 18 years old. There are further allegations that the creator has organised the women into folders containing their full names.

It is understood that the images were aquired after the females provided their boyfriends, partners or husbands with intimate photographs which were subsequently passed on to the social media server and viewed freely by others.

Specific women can be requested by users when they ask other chat members if they possess photographs of that particular woman or girl. If they do, then men can trade photos they may already have to obtain their request.

On Friday (September 8), Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that investigations into the allegations are currently underway.

“We have received reports regarding concerns that intimate images of women are being shared on a Discord server,” commented a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson.

“Officers are investigating.

“We would like to remind people that sharing intimate images of someone without their consent is an offence."

It is understood that the Discord chat is being aimed at men living in Pembrokeshire who choose to remain anonymous and who hide behind fake names, burner accounts or an encrypted chat that can only be accessed via invitation.

“The gravity of the situation is monumental, but knowing it has happened in my community makes my stomach turn,” commented one of the campaigners who has helped instigate the police investigation.

“Women are not objects to be traded, bought or sold. They are not faceless beings…they are great minds, mothers, sisters, wives, nurses and teachers. They are humans that deserve compassion.

“This is a major red flag of someone who is a danger to society.”

News of the investigation has prompted hundreds of women to attempt to find out whether their intimate images have been stolen or leaked, and subsequently included in the server.

"What is to stop these men from raping, abusing, grooming, stalking or harassing these women?” concluded the campaigner.

“If you know something, please speak up and report it to the police.”