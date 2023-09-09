Leon Hackett was stopped by police officers as he drove his Honda Civic across the bridge on March 30.

A roadside breath test proved positive and Hackett was conveyed to the police custody suite where blood tests gave the lowest reading of 9.8mcg of Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol. The specified legal limit is 2.

“When officers spoke to him, he told them that he hadn’t used cannabis for a long time,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan informed Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“But he then told went on to tell them that he’d used it two days previously.”

Hacket, 24, of Wentworth Close, Hubberston pleaded guilty to the charge of drug-driving. He was legally represented in court by Mr David James.

“This is a young man of effectively clean character who was stopped driving when he was in a queue of traffic along Hakin Bridge,” he said.

Mr James went on to say that Hackett is employed as a roofer although he hasn’t worked since August.

“The company he works for is currently on a contract in Scotland, and my client was unable to accept that,” he said.

“As a result, he hasn’t worked since August.”

After considering the facts, magistrates disqualified Hackett from driving for 12 months.

He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and an £80 surcharge.

