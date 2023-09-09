Their highnesses first sea-bound stop was Câr-Y-Môr Wales’ first ‘regenerative ocean farm in Ramsey Sound.

This three-hectare ocean farm grows various species of seaweed, mussels, native oysters, and scallops.

The business supports the local community through job creation, supply of fresh local seafood and environmental restoration.

Kate looking stylishly elegant in skinny jeans, a white t-shirt. And trainers and William in a shirt and trousers boarded the company’s seaweed lifting barge and met the Câr-Y-Môr team. Laughing and joking with the crew they donned lifejackets and headed off to sea.

The royal couple watched as seaweed was pulled up onto the barge and the Câr-Y-Môr team explained more about the operation. Both were hands-on, handling the seaweed and accepting a morsel to nibble on which the Prince later described as ‘salty’.

They then sailed to Câr-Y-Môr ‘s nearby mussel and scallop nursery. One of the keep pots where the shellfish are growing was pulled out of the water for the royals to inspect. They looked at tiny shellfish with Kate picking a starfish from the deck and handling the sheets of seaweed growing on the marker bouys.

Their highnesses made a seamless at sea transfer to St David's lifeboat, the Tamar class all- Norah Wortley. They had a short trip around the headland, both jumping at the opportunity to try their hand at steering the lifeboat, before arriving at the lifeboat station.

Once their feet were on dry land, they had an opportunity to meet with volunteers who help save lives at sea off the coast of Pembrokeshire.

Four-year-old Isla Evans - Kohler and her brother Albie, two, presented their highnesses with flowers and St Davids Wildflower Honey produced by the bees of St Davids RNLI fundraiser Gail Twitchen.

Isla and Albie’s mum Ellen Evans is a lifeboat crew member and dad Judd Kohler is deputy coxswain.

Kate admired Isla 's dress and lifeboat wellies and Albie’s lifeboat wellies while William admired Albie's Welsh rugby top and asked if he was watching the game on Sunday.

They also asked the children if they liked honey, to which they replied that they had it on toast every morning.

"It was brilliant," said Ella. " They were so lovely. It was really nice of them to give time to the kids.

At the top of the steps to the lifeboat station a small crowd had gathered and the royals stopped to chat to local children Lilly, Mia, Jack, Eva and Ioan.

They asked the kids if they were back in school. If they had enjoyed the day and if they had ever been out on the lifeboat. Kate said it was very fast.

Lilly told her highness that Croesgoch School said hello to which Princess Kate replied ‘tell Croesgoch School that I said hi back.

Lifeboat coxswain Will Chant said of the day: "It was great. I absolutely loved it. We got them to drive the boat. They enjoyed that. Judd showed them how to do it. I introduced them to all the crew and they let us have a photo with them.

“It was a really good afternoon. They were really interested in what we do, how many shouts we have had, how the boats drive, the crew and the volunteers. It was all good."

St Davids RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager John Williams added: ‘It was such a pleasure to welcome The Prince and Princess of Wales to our lifeboat station. They were genuinely interested in the work of the RNLI and spent time talking to volunteers about their different roles.

“The Royal couple were invited onboard the Tamar class lifeboat to see our stunning coastline from a different perspective.

“It was great to show Their Royal Highnesses how we recover our lifeboat on the slipway and day-to-day operations. Our volunteers are very proud of what they do.

“Meeting The Prince and Princess was a real honour and something none of them will forget.’