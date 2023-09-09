Both Tenby lifeboats were requested to launch at 7.50pm on Friday, September 8. The request came after a member of the public on the mainland called Mid and West Fire and Rescue service reporting a possible fire on Caldey Island.

The boats were on the water shortly after 8pm, with two crews from Tenby Fire and Rescue Service aboard the Tamar class Victor Freeman.

As there were no reports of a fire from islanders, the lifeboat performed a search around the entire island, before the inshore lifeboat dropped members of fire crew ashore to search inland. The lifeboat continued to search the area from the sea.

With nothing found and the fire crew satisfied that the call was a false alarm, the firefighters and were collected and the lifeboats returned to station, arriving at 9.35pm.