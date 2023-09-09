Two Pembrokeshire beaches have been named in a list of the UK’s top ten beaches for man (and woman) and his or her best friend.

In fourth place with 8.20 out of 10 is Marloes Sands. Described as ‘a beautiful stretch of golden sands with a dramatic backdrop of cliffsides and crystal blue water’ the beach is a perfect place to snap a picture with your pup.

Freshwater West came sixth in the list of UK beaches with a score of 8.03 out of ten.

Pembrokeshire also came second in the whole of the UK for the number of dog friendly beaches.

The county which has a plethora of wonderful beaches had 20 beaches in the list of the 148 beaches with no dog restrictions.

The rankings come from an analysis of Google ratings and reviews for 148 beaches with no dog restrictions, by bath retailer Showers to You.

Martin Smith, owner of Showers to You said: “The beach is synonymous with sunny UK weather, just like BBQs and Pub Gardens. Though for families, a trip to the beach requires some planning, especially if there is a pet in tow!

“Being able to bring your furry friend to the beach with you means they get some exercise, and the healing properties of the salt water can improve their coat, restoring it to its natural shine.”