On Sunday, September 10, the West Wales Branch of the Morris Minor Owners Club in conjunction with Scolton Manor will be staging a gathering of Morris Minors.

The gathering celebrates the 75th anniversary of the legendary Morris Minor along with the Morris Oxford MO.

A limited number of other vehicles, cars, motorbikes and commercial vehicles are also welcome to attend with an age limit of up to and including 1983.

The Morris Minor made its debut at the Earls Court Motor Show, London, in October 1948.It was produced by the British firm Morris Motors until 1971.

more than 1.6 million Morris Minors were manufactured in three series: the Series MM (1948 to 1953), the Series II (1952 to 1956), and the 1000 series (1956 to 1971).

It was the first British car to sell over a million units and is considered a classic example of automotive design.

Entry is Free to tomorrow’s event, with normal car parking charges applying. Entries should arrive at Scolton Manor by 10-10.30am. No pre booking is required.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm.

Present at the show in support of Marie Curie Cancer Care will be Miranda the bright yellow Morris Minor.

The cancer charity also celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

For more information, contact the Ken James the secretary of the West Wales Branch on: moggies01@btinternet.com or feel free to contact Jeff Edwards on 01646 697226.