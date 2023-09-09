Dale and Tenby Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to the incident, at around 1.39pm on Thursday, September 7, along with Firefighters from Haverfordwest and paramedics.

After around 30 minutes searching in the warm and muggy conditions the kayakers were located towards the north side of the estuary.

A multi-agency rescue ensued, with firefighters and coastguards hauling the pair to safety.

The kayakers were assessed by the ambulance service and no further treatment was required.

Rescue teams were then stood down and returned to station.

“This was great joint working by all involved,” said a spokesperson from Haverfordwest Fire Station.

“In an emergency on the coast, at sea, tidal river or coastal path dial 999 and ask for the coastguard,” added a Dale Coastguard spokesperson.