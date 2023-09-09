There was fun in the sun at a Pembrokeshire fire station today as locals and visitors enjoyed demonstrations, stalls and a chance to get hands on with some serious firefighting equipment.

Haverfordwest Fire Station held its annual open day today, Saturday, September 9.

As well as demonstrations from the fire service, there were fun children’s activities and talks from other emergency services including the police, the RNLI and the blood bikes.

Fairground rides and bouncy castles provided fun for all the family and delicious refreshments were available.