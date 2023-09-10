Rebecca Hughes called the officers during a domestic incident at Haverfordwest on August 15. But shortly after the officers arrived on the scene, Hughes’ temper escalated further.

“They officers arrested the defendant on an unrelated matter and she was take in to custody,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magisrates earlier this week.

“During her time there, she kicked PC Rhys Howells to his left leg, not causing injury but discomfort.”

Hughes, 37, of Princess Royal Way, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting the officer by beating. She was legally represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“It was my client who first called the police,” he explained in mitigation. “They were investigating her complaint but she had had too much to drink, she began behaving erratically and was arrested.”

Mr Kelleher went on to say that upon arriving at the police custody suite, Hughes became resistant to the officers.

“She struggled and kicked one of the officers to his leg,” he said.

“When she was interviewed about this later on, she said ‘I believe you all…I give you my greatest apologies’.

“My client has now realised that drink doesn’t agree with her. She drank on that occasion because of a domestic argument and took possibly the easiest way out.

"She has no recollection of what happened that night, but she’s now given up alcohol and hasn’t drink since this offence.”

After considering the facts, magistrates fined Hughes £180.

She was also ordered to pay £50 compensation to PC Howells as well as a £72 court surcharge and £85 costs.

http://