Tenby's all-weather relief lifeboat the Tamar class Victor Freeman was launched at 2.35pm yesterday, Saturday September 9.

The single crew member of a 27ft motorboat, that had recently set off to Cornwall, reported engine trouble one mile east of Barafundle Bay.

Tenby lifeboat RNLI’s volunteer crew quickly made the eight mile trip west and was on scene 20 minutes later.

After discussion with the single crew member of the casualty vessel it was decided that the best option was to tow the boat into Tenby.

Once back at Tenby, the motorboat was put onto a mooring, before the lifeboat was rehoused at 4.15pm.