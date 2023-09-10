The government agency says that today it will stay warm with heavy, thundery showers forecast for this afternoon.

Although there will be the occasional sunny break, there is a strong chance of heavy showers, thunder and a risk of lightning.

The temperature will remain warm and humid with a maximum temperature 21 °C forecast.

The storms are forecast to hit Pembrokeshire between 1pm and 4pm today with the weather briefly brightening at 7pm.

For the rest of the week the forecast is overcast with spells of light rain and sunshine and the weather forecast to clear on Saturday.

If you get any photos of today’s lightening, send them to WT news or add them to the comments in this article.