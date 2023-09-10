The Prince and Princess of Wales lead the royal family in a memorial of the late Queen and appeared deep in thought as they attended a service at St David’s Cathedral on Friday.

The couple arrived for the short service on a helicopter, before Kate laid down a bouquet of white roses in front of a framed photograph of Her Majesty.

As they left the cathedral, they met Patricia Maquli Porter OBE – a local flying instructor – who spoke of her fond memories of the Queen. The Princess replied: “We all have wonderful memories of her, we have to hold on to them, cherish them.”

As they signed the visitors book, the couple exchanged some words which have now been decoded by expert lip reader Jacqui Press.

Approaching the book, a staff member pointed to the beautiful handwriting. Kate responded: “Yes indeed.” She continued: “It’s wonderful to see what they were thinking about at that time.”

Prince William then pointed to one section and said: “Some great memories of The Queen.” As the couple signed the book, Kate smiled and said she “had to be conscious” of signing her name, Jacqui told the MailOnline.

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a heartbreaking statement about how they all miss the late Queen on the first anniversary of her death.

Taking to social media, they posted a carousel of pictures of the former monarch and wrote: “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W&C.”

The letters W and C denote the message is a personal one from William and Kate.

Among the snaps they shared in the social media post were a charming shot of the late Queen beaming as she meets a pack of corgis.

Others included a photo taken by Kate just last year at Balmoral of the late monarch surrounded by her great-grandchildren and one of the Wales family alongside the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year.