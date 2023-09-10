Cardigan Radio, formally Cardigan Internet Radio Limited, has broadcast its last show after two and a half years.

The team of volunteers behind the radio station was left reeling when a brick was hurled through the window of its Pwllhai property during a live show on the evening of Wednesday, March 30 last year.

The vandal(s) responsible for the attack were never caught.

At the time director Bobby Kelly said the station, a not-for-profit operation run on a shoestring budget, might not survive in the face of increased insurance costs.

The window was eventually replaced with the help of funds raised during a free fund-raiser party to raise funds for the fledgling station, put on by Cardigan’s Cellar Bar.

“I’m deeply heartened and humbled by the support we’ve received since the attack,” said Mr Kelly at the time of the attack.

It took about three months to raise enough money to replace the window.

" Not long after replacing the very expensive enormous window a crack appeared,” said Mr Kelly.

“Once I saw that crack, I knew it was the beginning of the end of Cardigan Radio at 2 Pwllahi."

The station then went mobile and has set up a GoFundMe in an attempt to raise £30,000 for a Starlink Coach which would be a ‘mobile broadcasting studio on wheels, powered by SpaceX's groundbreaking Starlink technology’.

The fundraiser was set up on August 23 and is still awaiting its first donation.

Until the money is raised the station will cease broadcasting Today’s closure comes as a disappointment for Ceredigion, with both Radio Aber and now Radio Cardigan closing, it’s now only Hospital Radio Radio Bronglais that's broadcasting independently in Ceredigon.

"Despite Cardigan Radio going mobile, we're facing a considerable increase in operating costs that are simply unmanageable unless we can raise the required funding,” said a spokesperson for the station.

“We therefore have no choice but to immediately end broadcasting.”

www.cardiganinternetradio.wales will continue to stay online so you can listen to past shows, as will the Mixcloud account www.mixcloud.com/CardiganRadio/"

Despite the station having no choice but to immediately end broadcasting, Mr Kelly remains upbeat, "We'll be back, you'll see,” he said.