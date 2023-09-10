Red Rum’s Retreat started life as a derelict and smelly horse lorry, previously owned by a local racehorse trainer it could carry five racehorses at a time.

It was acquired by interior design fan and thrift shopper Emily and partner Carwyn who is a ‘DIY master’.

Together they transformed it into a comfortable and welcoming holiday space finished with rustic furnishings and subtle lighting, enhancing the cosy design.

Described a ‘beautiful, quirky, horse lorry conversion’ with stunning attention to detail the conversion has its own private decking area with outdoor seating looking out over Angle Bay.

On entering Red Rum’s Retreat you are welcomed into the lounge, kitchen and dining area.

There is a cosy leather sofa centred around the wood burning stove, a built-in dining bench and a kitchen and with integrated appliances.

Head down to the front of horsebox to the drivers cabin and you will find the bedroom.

The double bed sits right up in the cabin and there's an additional leather sofa bed for comfort.

There is a freestanding copper shower and a separate loo.

“We took on the challenge of renovating a gigantic horse lorry in the summer of 2022 - all whilst working full time, with a toddler in tow and expecting our third son,” said Emily.

“I love interior design and thrift shopping and Carwyn is a DIY master - a match made in heaven. We wanted to create a seaside haven that we could also enjoy as a growing family. We were thrilled that the renovation attracted the attention of Channel 4's George Clarke's Amazing Spaces!”

On seeing the finished project George Clarke was impressed.

“Before this battered old horse lorry couldn’t have looked less like a home and it quite literally stank. Now the only thing this build smells of is success,” he said.

“From the smart wooden cladding to the antique brass fixtures, Carwyn and Emily have managed to fit all the comfort and warmth of an old farm house in under 300 square feet.

“There’s a modern yet rustic combined showroom and toilet and a compact country style kitchen with everything you need for a break away.”

Dog friendly Red Rum's Retreat sleeps two and one dog. A seven-night stay costs from £272.50pp (£545 total). Visit: www.fbmholidays.co.uk to book.