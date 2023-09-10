A STRETCH of the M4 will be closed in one direction until 6am tomorrow morning.
The westbound carriageway of the motorway between junction 25A at Grove Park and junction 26 at Malpas closed at 10pm on Friday, September 8 and will remain closed until 6am, tomorrow Monday, September 11.
The closure is part one of a series of closures planned to allow essential maintenance works on the River Usk Bridge to be carried out.
The work is expected to last a month and be completed on October 11.
The same stretch of the motorway will also be closed westbound between 8pm on Monday, September, 11, and 6am the following morning, and again on the following two nights.
The eastbound carriageway will also be closed beween junctions 25A and junction 26 between 10pm on Friday, September 15, to 6am on Monday, September 18.
The same stretch of the M4 will also be closed overnight from Monday, September 18, until Thursday, September, 21, between 10pm and 6am.
