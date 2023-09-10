If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Lincoln, six years old, female, Poodle cross

Lincoln is an absolute superstar who just loves to be the centre of attention and part of the activity.

She came to us from a breeder.

She walks well on a lead and can live with dog savvy children.

She will thrive in an active home.

Lincoln can be an only dog in a home where people are around most of the day so she can have company or she can live with resident dogs.

Angie, eight years old, female, Bichon Frise

Angie is a gentle soul who is really struggling in kennels and would love to find her forever home.

She came from a breeder and loves her kennel friends so needs a home with another kind resident dog.

Angie’s personality shines when she goes out to the yard with her kennel mates.

When she is back in the kennel Angie gets scared and reserved.

Angie is a beautiful girl with a big heart, and needs a loving and caring family to share this with.

Hannah, four years old, female, Boxer Cross

Hannah came from a breeder and was extremely scared when she first arrived.

She is still very worried, but she is doing well since being with us.

She has already learned to walk on a lead and is a much happier girl.

She will need another dog in her new home to help her settle in.

She is a really sweet girl and with time, love and patience we really think she's going to blossom into a wonderful companion.

Wickie, three years old, female, West Highland Terrier

Wickie is a gentle natured and would prefer to be the only dog in the home to make sure that she could have all the love and attention.

She has never lived in a home so will need understanding adopters.

Wickie is such a wonderful girl and will continue to blossom into the most loving happy companion in the right home.

Pandora, five years old, female, Husky

Pandora has been with us quite a while now and we are struggling to understand why.

She is affectionate and loves human company.

Pandora would prefer to be homed as an only dog where she can have all the fuss and attention to herself.

She can already walk on a lead and loves going on walks during the day.

She is a Husky lovers dream dog and in the right home she is truly going to thrive.