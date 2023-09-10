Tenby's all-weather lifeboat was launched at 1.35pm today, Sunday, September 10, after the coastguard received a call stating that people were possibly in difficulty in a dinghy at Church Rock, off Broadhaven.

The volunteer crew quickly made the 10-mile trip west and were on the within scene 25 minutes.

They soon spotted two people on Church Rock, so the Y Boat was launched with two crew aboard to go in and speak to them.

The pair confirmed that they were planning on climbing the rock and had all the necessary safety equipment and the means to return to shore.

Confident that the climbers were safe, the lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 2.45pm.