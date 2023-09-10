Dyfed-Powys Police, along with Natural Resources Wales (NRW), said they will be paying regular visits to Pwll Y Wrach to ensure the seals are being left alone.

The move follows reports of stones being thrown at an area where seal pups are congregating, as well as numerous reports of people getting far too close to them when taking part in different water sports.

There have been numerous sightings of female seals in and around the Witches Cauldron near Ceibwr, north Pembrokeshire and this week a dead pup was spotted floating inside.

This was after conservation charity Sea Trust had issued warnings to members of the public urging them to stay away from seals and their pups.

The Pembrokeshire Coast Park Authority has put temporary signs in place at other known pupping locations, to raise awareness of the issue with people who may not be aware their chosen location is popular with seals.

PC Roger Jones said: “We have growing concerns for the welfare of the seals who are using the area to breed and have pups at the area known locally as the Witches Cauldron.

We urge people to take heed of our request to stay away from the area to give seals the space and time they need. “Getting too close to the seals could frighten and disrupt them and remember, seals are protected, and it is a criminal offence to intentionally injure, kill or remove them from their natural habitat.

“We will be carrying out extra patrols to protect the seals and I urge people to report any concerns they have to police by calling 101 or reporting online, and follow advice on what to do if you see seal activity.”

If you see any signage, or you see signs of seal activity you should keep off beaches where pups are present, keep quiet, keep dogs on leads and keep a low profile – below the horizon line to make it harder for seals to see you.

Those in boats should not land on pupping beaches until the end of November and should and keep at least 50m away from seals unless they approach.

They should avoid creeping up on seals or approaching them bow on and allow seals an escape route and avoid boxing them in.

Sailors should keep speed below five knots on arrival and departure. Keep viewing time to 10 minutes and move away if they observe disturbance, such as rapid swimming to and fro, sudden panic diving, and re-entry into the water.

They should not seek to swim with, touch or feed seals.

“If a pup is alone on a beach it usually means that its mother is nearby in the water. Make sure you keep well away so she can return to her pup when she needs to,” said PC Jones.

If you witness seals being disturbed or mistreated, call the police on 101.

If you believe a seal is in distress, please call Welsh Marine Life Rescue on 07970 285086 or the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

Codes of conduct for people to follow when exploring the Pembrokeshire Coast can be found by visiting the Pembrokeshire Marine Code website.

For more information on the seals along the Pembrokeshire coast visit: Seals - Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.