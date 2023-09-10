When officers approached Miranda Mayhew, she became what Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan described as ‘extremely abusive’ towards the officers.

“The officers were dealing with a separate incident when they found the defendant outside her property, “ Ms Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“She attempted to punch and grab them, and one officer was hit and pushed to the stomach. As a result, the defendant was arrested.”

But her solicitor, Michael Kelleher, told the court that at the time of the offence, Mayhew was ‘going through a mental health episode’.

“She was discovered by police in a doorway on the floor, slurring her words,” he said. “She had no clothes on and was frothing at the mouth.”

Mr Kelleher went on to say that following her arrest, Mayew told officers that she ‘wasn’t in a good place’.

Probation officer Abbi Walsh said that on the night in question Mayhew had gone to a male’s address while she was under the influence of alcohol.

“She has no recollection of what happened at that address, the police were called, and she was found outside,” said Ms Walsh.

“She has no idea what happened but she knows that her behaviour was not acceptable.”

Mayhew, 44, of Portfield Avenue, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

After considering the facts, magistrates sentenced Mayew to a 12-month community order, during which she must carry out 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the police officer as well as a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

