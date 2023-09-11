They had their first outing on Wednesday August 30 in their new kit for an away match against St Clears, and coach Andy Broomhall couldn’t be prouder – as his business is also the kit sponsor!

Andy is part of the South Pembrokeshire-based family business, Puffin Cottage Holidays, which has been successfully letting holiday accommodation for over 15 years.

In May they generously sponsored the Kilgetty AFC Football Festival as they have done in previous years, which is helping to keep the grassroots football club running.

Abdy said: "As a local business, we want to put back into the local community. I'm one of the under 14s coaches, alongside Will Grey, and it's great to see our team in their new kit.

Winger Laila Karaka, goalkeeper George Schulz and captain and attacking midfielder Dan Broomhall give a close-up of the new kit. (Image: Sharron Hardwick)

"We went for a Brazil-look kit, with the yellow top, whilst keeping the traditional Kilgetty AFC blue and yellow colours. The team love them and they look fantastic.”

Kilgetty AFC secretary Sharron Hardwick agreed.

She said: "Without sponsorship support from local businesses like Puffin Cottage Holidays, our football club just couldn't keep going.

"We are very thankful to them and all our sponsors for their generous support and we love the new Under 14s kit - the team looks so smart."

